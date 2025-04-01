The enemy attacked a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region: one person died
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region, killing a civilian. Head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov reported another crime by the Russians.
As a result of the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, one person died. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.
Details
According to him, the strike was carried out on civilian objects.
One person died. These are the preliminary consequences of the enemy drone strike on the frontline community of Zaporizhzhia region
He added that the terrorist state of Russia is once again hitting civilian infrastructure and killing peaceful Ukrainians.
Let us remind you
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi commented on the absence of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine last night. According to him, this could have been caused by weather conditions, or by the fact that Ukraine передала США інформацію про недотримання рф енергетичного перемир'я.
