The enemy is attacking: UAV movement recorded in some regions of the country

Enemy activity has been recorded in some regions of the country. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, several drones were detected in the north of the Zaporizhzhia region, moving in a north-westerly direction. The same situation was observed in the center of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where drones are moving in the same direction.

A threat was also recorded in the south-western direction of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy is trying to carry out an attack with the help of "Shaheds" heading in a south-westerly direction. In addition, drones were spotted over the east of the Poltava region moving south-west.

Air defense forces continue to work to prevent enemy drones from hitting.

Recall

There are three Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea carrying Kalibr cruise missiles capable of firing up to 26 missiles.

