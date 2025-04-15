$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2358 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19496 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16501 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21550 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30770 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64453 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60235 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34084 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59659 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106936 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

The enemy is attacking: UAV movement recorded in some regions of the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6232 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports enemy activity in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

The enemy is attacking: UAV movement recorded in some regions of the country

Enemy activity has been recorded in some regions of the country. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, several drones were detected in the north of the Zaporizhzhia region, moving in a north-westerly direction. The same situation was observed in the center of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where drones are moving in the same direction.

A threat was also recorded in the south-western direction of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy is trying to carry out an attack with the help of "Shaheds" heading in a south-westerly direction. In addition, drones were spotted over the east of the Poltava region moving south-west.

Air defense forces continue to work to prevent enemy drones from hitting.

Recall

There are three Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea carrying Kalibr cruise missiles capable of firing up to 26 missiles. 

In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds three ships with 26 Kalibr missiles15.04.25, 06:34 • 4086 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Kalibr (missile family)
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
