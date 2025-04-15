In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds three ships with 26 Kalibr missiles

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16230 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14291 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19564 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28977 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61680 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58080 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33656 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59522 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106631 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165979 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16230 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49628 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61680 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58080 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165979 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22039 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20754 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22422 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24374 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27005 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds three ships with 26 Kalibr missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4236 views

In the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, there are three Russian vessels with Kalibr cruise missiles on board. They are capable of launching up to 26 missiles.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds three ships with 26 Kalibr missiles

Three Russian ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of firing up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

However, no enemy ships have been recorded in the Black and Azov Seas to date.

Also, over the past day, two ships passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea, one of which continued its course towards the Bosphorus. Nine ships passed to the Sea of Azov, four of which headed from the Bosphorus.

It is worth noting that the aggressor country continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974, turning off automatic identification systems on its ships.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy14.04.25, 07:06 • 4197 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79