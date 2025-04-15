In the Mediterranean Sea, the aggressor holds three ships with 26 Kalibr missiles

Three Russian ships are in the Mediterranean Sea, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of firing up to 26 missiles. This is reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

However, no enemy ships have been recorded in the Black and Azov Seas to date.

Also, over the past day, two ships passed through the Kerch Strait towards the Black Sea, one of which continued its course towards the Bosphorus. Nine ships passed to the Sea of Azov, four of which headed from the Bosphorus.

It is worth noting that the aggressor country continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) of 1974, turning off automatic identification systems on its ships.

