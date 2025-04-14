There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

$41.180.14
11:59 AM • 3132 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20639 views

11:16 AM • 20639 views

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17117 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22159 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31296 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65148 views

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60828 views

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34133 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59690 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107020 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20639 views

11:16 AM • 20639 views

08:09 AM • 53821 views

07:15 AM • 65148 views

Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60828 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167756 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25053 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21484 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23096 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24971 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27588 views
There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3658 views

As of April 14, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. 3 enemy ships with "Kalibr" missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea.

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

There are currently no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 06:00 on 14.04.2025, 3 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 6 vessels, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 1 vessel, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait

  - the statement said.

In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of fire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
