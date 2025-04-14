There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy

There are currently no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 06:00 on 14.04.2025, 3 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles were recorded in the Mediterranean Sea, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: to the Black Sea - 6 vessels, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 1 vessel, which continued to move from the Bosporus Strait - the statement said.

In addition, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that the aggressor continues to ignore international maritime norms, in particular, the requirements of the SOLAS Convention of 1974, by disabling automatic identification systems on ships. This creates a threat to navigation safety and violates the principles of open navigation.

Recall

On March 25, the United States and Ukraine agreed on measures to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. In particular, it is envisaged to exclude the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the cessation of fire in the Black Sea is one of Ukraine's greatest achievements in the negotiation process.