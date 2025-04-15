The occupiers launched 517 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in a day: there is a dead person

During the day, terrorist troops launched 517 attacks on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, as a result of the attacks, a 63-year-old man died. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

The occupiers carried out a series of air strikes on Novoyakovlivka, Stepnohirsk, Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Malynivka.

Also, 376 drones attacked various locations, including Zaporizhzhia, Malokaterynivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Gulyaypole and other settlements. As a result of these attacks, residential buildings, transport and infrastructure were damaged.

In addition, the enemy used reactive volley fire systems: eight such shellings were directed at Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Gulyaypole and other settlements.

In addition, artillery strikes continue to cause destruction. During the day, 119 artillery shells were fired, damaging residential buildings and other objects in the areas of Kamyanske, Gulyaypole, Shcherbaky and others.

As a result of the shelling, numerous destructions were recorded: 14 reports of damaged buildings, apartments, cars and infrastructure facilities.

