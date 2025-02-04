5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 24028 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66323 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102688 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106061 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102369 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103551 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116913 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine

5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22570 views

The SBU detained a group of people who, on the instructions of Russia, set fire to military equipment and government buildings in different regions of Ukraine. Among the detainees are a woman and her minor son who set fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces pickup trucks and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The Security Service and the National Police detained 5 more accomplices of the Russian special services who committed arson attacks in different regions of Ukraine, including a woman with a minor son. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The main "targets" of the enemy were administrative buildings of government agencies, off-road vehicles of the Defense Forces, and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia. To commit the crimes, Russian special services remotely recruited local residents who were looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels,

- the statement said.

Yes, in the Dnipropetrovs'k region:

a 40-year-old local resident who organized the arson of an AFU military pickup truck and 3 relay cabinets on the railway lines was detained.

The woman received the relevant "orders" via messenger from Russia, and engaged her 17-year-old son and his classmate to fulfill them.

After "agreeing" on a potential target, the young men would arrive at its location together and set it on fire with a flammable mixture.

Image

In Rivne:

"A 17-year-old local college student was detained in hot pursuit for burning down an Armed Forces vehicle. The vehicle had been brought to the western region for maintenance after completing combat missions at the front.

To commit the crime, the defendant made an incendiary mixture in his dorm room with his own hands.

In Khmelnytsky region:

A 34-year-old Shepetivka resident who set fire to the city council building was detained. First, the woman broke a window on the first floor of the administrative building and then threw a bottle of Molotov cocktail inside.

The fire damaged the window sill and floor in one of the offices of the state institution.

Currently, all detainees have been served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Art. 28(2), Art. 113(2) (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

- Part 2 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

- Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to another's property committed by arson).

The offenders face various prison terms, including life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region04.02.25, 13:07 • 23131 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising