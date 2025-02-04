5 more accomplices of Russian special services detained for arson in different regions of Ukraine

The Security Service and the National Police detained 5 more accomplices of the Russian special services who committed arson attacks in different regions of Ukraine, including a woman with a minor son. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

The main "targets" of the enemy were administrative buildings of government agencies, off-road vehicles of the Defense Forces, and relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia. To commit the crimes, Russian special services remotely recruited local residents who were looking for "easy" money on Telegram channels, - the statement said.

Yes, in the Dnipropetrovs'k region:

a 40-year-old local resident who organized the arson of an AFU military pickup truck and 3 relay cabinets on the railway lines was detained.

The woman received the relevant "orders" via messenger from Russia, and engaged her 17-year-old son and his classmate to fulfill them.

After "agreeing" on a potential target, the young men would arrive at its location together and set it on fire with a flammable mixture.

In Rivne:

"A 17-year-old local college student was detained in hot pursuit for burning down an Armed Forces vehicle. The vehicle had been brought to the western region for maintenance after completing combat missions at the front.

To commit the crime, the defendant made an incendiary mixture in his dorm room with his own hands.

In Khmelnytsky region:

A 34-year-old Shepetivka resident who set fire to the city council building was detained. First, the woman broke a window on the first floor of the administrative building and then threw a bottle of Molotov cocktail inside.

The fire damaged the window sill and floor in one of the offices of the state institution.

Currently, all detainees have been served a notice of suspicion in connection with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Art. 28(2), Art. 113(2) (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

- Part 2 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

- Part 2 of Art. 194 (intentional destruction or damage to another's property committed by arson).

The offenders face various prison terms, including life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

