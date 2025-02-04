Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region

Law enforcers prevented an attempted terrorist attack in Chernivtsi region, where a trap for police officers was being prepared, and two perpetrators were detained, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two persons were served a notice of suspicion of illegal manufacture of an explosive device and attempted terrorist act (Art. 263-1, Part 2, Art. 15, Part 2, Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the investigation, residents of Chernivtsi region, acting on the instructions of enemy special services and under the guidance of a Russian supervisor, manufactured an improvised explosive device.

As indicated by the SBU, the suspects turned out to be two local drug dealers aged 17 and 18.

On February 1, 2025, the suspects reportedly planted explosives in an abandoned building in a city in the region. To record the crime, they installed a visual surveillance device nearby.

According to the plan of the Russian special services, a trap was envisaged: an abandoned building, an anonymous call to 102 about the crime and the arrival of the police. As soon as the camera recorded the police inside, the explosives were to be activated.

Thanks to the prompt actions of the security forces, the terrorist attack was prevented, and the perpetrators were detained.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided.

