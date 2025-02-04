Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25394 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 66943 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102788 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 124138 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102393 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129986 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103553 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106762 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103304 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93038 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112692 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107142 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 124139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129986 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152972 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 7758 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107135 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112686 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138649 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140425 views
Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region

Trap for police was prepared on instructions of Russian special services: attempted terrorist attack prevented in Chernivtsi region

 • 23132 views

Law enforcement officers prevented a terrorist attack in Chernivtsi region, where two local residents planted an explosive device on the instructions of Russian special services. The attackers planned to blow up police officers who would arrive at the scene after an anonymous call.

Law enforcers prevented an attempted terrorist attack in Chernivtsi region, where a trap for police officers was being prepared, and two perpetrators were detained, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Two persons were served a notice of suspicion of illegal manufacture of an explosive device and attempted terrorist act (Art. 263-1, Part 2, Art. 15, Part 2, Art. 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the investigation, residents of Chernivtsi region, acting on the instructions of enemy special services and under the guidance of a Russian supervisor, manufactured an improvised explosive device.

As indicated by the SBU, the suspects turned out to be two local drug dealers aged 17 and 18.

On February 1, 2025, the suspects reportedly planted explosives in an abandoned building in a city in the region. To record the crime, they installed a visual surveillance device nearby.

According to the plan of the Russian special services, a trap was envisaged: an abandoned building, an anonymous call to 102 about the crime and the arrival of the police. As soon as the camera recorded the police inside, the explosives were to be activated.

Thanks to the prompt actions of the security forces, the terrorist attack was prevented, and the perpetrators were detained.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided.

Planned to kill many law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens: SBU details details of preparation of terrorist attack in Rivne03.02.25, 20:02 • 37672 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi

