Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Russia has lost over 30 Su-34 aircraft during the war in Ukraine - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

During the full-scale invasion, Russia lost over 135 aircraft, including 30 Su-34 fighter-bombers. This Su-34 model plays a key role in daily combat sorties along the front line.

Russia has lost more than 135 aircraft during the war in Ukraine. Among them are 30 Su-34 fighter-bombers, which play a key role in daily combat sorties along the front line. UNN writes about this, citing British intelligence.

According to British intelligence, Russia has lost over 30 Su-34 FULLBACK aircraft during the conflict in Ukraine. In total, Russia has lost over 135 aircraft during operations in Ukraine."

- added in the message.

Addition

On June 27, 2025, Ukraine successfully attacked the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd using a UAV. As a result of the strike, at least two Russian Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers were likely destroyed, and two more such aircraft were damaged or lost.

That same weekend, Ukraine also struck helicopter bases at the Kirovskoye airfield in Crimea and an artillery ammunition depot in Bryansk, inflicting significant blows on Russian military targets.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarNews of the World
Su-34
Crimea
Ukraine
Tesla
