“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Commanding the first strike of a super-heavy bomb in Sumy region: 5 Russian generals are suspected

Commanding the first strike of a super-heavy bomb in Sumy region: 5 Russian generals are suspected

Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU collected evidence against 7 Russian military officers who ordered a super-heavy bomb to strike Sumy region in May 2022. The UPAB-1500B bomb destroyed an agricultural complex and damaged the buildings of two colleges.

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Russian war criminals who ordered to strike at the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region with a guided bomb of the UPAB-1500B type in May 2022, the SBU press service reports, according to UNN.

It was the first time that the Russian-backed militants used such a powerful munition to shell civilian targets in Sumy region. This super-heavy bomb hit an agricultural complex in the Putivl community, destroying several buildings of a local agricultural company and damaging the buildings of two colleges,

the statement reads

Details

According to the SBU investigation, the bombing was initiated by the commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev.

It was he and his first deputy, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Zavizion, who planned the air attack on a local agricultural enterprise.

Subsequently, the request for an air strike from Zhuravlev was received by the commander of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant General Sergei Dronov, who agreed.

Then, on his order, the occupiers took off with a Su-34 bomber from the airfield in Akhtubinsk and attacked a Ukrainian enterprise.

The investigation also identified 4 more Russian officials involved in the preparation and execution of the enemy air attack.

They are all subordinates of the drone:

- chief of staff - first deputy commander of the russian air force, major general sergey meshcheryakov;

- Major General Radik Bariev, head of the 929th Flight Test Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense (hereinafter referred to as the 929th Center);

- Colonel Viktor Mokhovikov, Chief of Staff of the 929th Center;

- deputy chief of the 929th center of the russian defense ministry, colonel maxim stefanov.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served seven racists suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
sumySums

