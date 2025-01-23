Commanding the first strike of a super-heavy bomb in Sumy region: 5 Russian generals are suspected

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Russian war criminals who ordered to strike at the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region with a guided bomb of the UPAB-1500B type in May 2022, the SBU press service reports, according to UNN.

It was the first time that the Russian-backed militants used such a powerful munition to shell civilian targets in Sumy region. This super-heavy bomb hit an agricultural complex in the Putivl community, destroying several buildings of a local agricultural company and damaging the buildings of two colleges, the statement reads

Details

According to the SBU investigation, the bombing was initiated by the commander of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev.

It was he and his first deputy, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Zavizion, who planned the air attack on a local agricultural enterprise.

Subsequently, the request for an air strike from Zhuravlev was received by the commander of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant General Sergei Dronov, who agreed.

Then, on his order, the occupiers took off with a Su-34 bomber from the airfield in Akhtubinsk and attacked a Ukrainian enterprise.

The investigation also identified 4 more Russian officials involved in the preparation and execution of the enemy air attack.

They are all subordinates of the drone:

- chief of staff - first deputy commander of the russian air force, major general sergey meshcheryakov;

- Major General Radik Bariev, head of the 929th Flight Test Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense (hereinafter referred to as the 929th Center);

- Colonel Viktor Mokhovikov, Chief of Staff of the 929th Center;

- deputy chief of the 929th center of the russian defense ministry, colonel maxim stefanov.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served seven racists suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

