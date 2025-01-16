A sabotage group of Russian special services was neutralized: they are suspected of attempting to blow up a train of the Defense Forces

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122358 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113090 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121105 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122678 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107320 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150293 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106112 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134451 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 103945 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110876 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108578 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152118 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150286 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179813 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169292 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 108578 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 110876 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134451 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128731 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146412 views
A sabotage group of Russian special services was neutralized: they are suspected of attempting to blow up a train of the Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33152 views

The SBU neutralized a sabotage group that tried to blow up a railroad track while a military train was moving. Two local residents, recruited via Telegram, were detained at the crime scene.

Russian agents blew up a railroad track while a military echelon was traveling in Rivne region, but the special services stopped the echelon at a safe distance in advance. Subsequently , the Ukrainian intelligence service detained the enemy agents in hot pursuit.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the website of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU neutralized a subversive group of Russian special services operating in Rivne region. h

- The message reads. 

According to the investigation, the perpetrators detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railroad track while a Defense Forces freight train was moving. However, SBU officers stopped the train in advance at a safe distance from the scene. The SBU also secured the location. The accident and human casualties were avoided.

The Ukrainian special service detained enemy agents in hot pursuit who were trying to flee the crime scene.

They were two local residents aged 30 and 32, recruited by the enemy through Telegram channels in search of “quick money”. Following the instructions of the occupiers, the suspects made an IED on the basis of plastid, which they took from a previously prepared cache.

- The agency reports. 

Certain details of the defendants' modus operandi are specified:

  • The perpetrators planted explosives under the rails and remotely activated them when the military echelon approached;
  • The enemy hoped to disrupt the railroad logistics of defense supplies for Ukrainian troops on the front line.

During the search, elements of an IED and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in the interests of Russia were seized from the detainees.

SBU investigators served the enemy agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).  

Recall

In Vinnytsia region , two local residents aged 18 and 37 were detained who were planning to set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteers on the instructions of the Russian Federation. The perpetrators were detained while trying to set fire to the vehicles and face up to 8 years in prison.

Ukraine is conducting an information campaign against the recruitment of youth by the enemy: "Burn down" an FSB agent15.01.25, 11:20 • 37569 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising