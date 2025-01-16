A sabotage group of Russian special services was neutralized: they are suspected of attempting to blow up a train of the Defense Forces

Russian agents blew up a railroad track while a military echelon was traveling in Rivne region, but the special services stopped the echelon at a safe distance in advance. Subsequently , the Ukrainian intelligence service detained the enemy agents in hot pursuit.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the website of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU neutralized a subversive group of Russian special services operating in Rivne region. h - The message reads.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) on a railroad track while a Defense Forces freight train was moving. However, SBU officers stopped the train in advance at a safe distance from the scene. The SBU also secured the location. The accident and human casualties were avoided.

The Ukrainian special service detained enemy agents in hot pursuit who were trying to flee the crime scene.

They were two local residents aged 30 and 32, recruited by the enemy through Telegram channels in search of “quick money”. Following the instructions of the occupiers, the suspects made an IED on the basis of plastid, which they took from a previously prepared cache. - The agency reports.

Certain details of the defendants' modus operandi are specified:

The perpetrators planted explosives under the rails and remotely activated them when the military echelon approached;

The enemy hoped to disrupt the railroad logistics of defense supplies for Ukrainian troops on the front line.



During the search, elements of an IED and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in the interests of Russia were seized from the detainees.

SBU investigators served the enemy agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

Recall

In Vinnytsia region , two local residents aged 18 and 37 were detained who were planning to set fire to vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and volunteers on the instructions of the Russian Federation. The perpetrators were detained while trying to set fire to the vehicles and face up to 8 years in prison.

Ukraine is conducting an information campaign against the recruitment of youth by the enemy: "Burn down" an FSB agent