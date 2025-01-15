Ukraine is conducting an information campaign against the recruitment of youth by the enemy: "Burn down" an FSB agent

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are conducting a nationwide information campaign "Burn the FSB agent" to counter the recruitment of youth by Russian special services. According to the SBU, in 2024 in Ukraine, more than 450 people were detained who were involved in arson on the orders of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

One of the components of the information campaign is the social video "Burn the FSB agent", prepared jointly with the famous Ukrainian film director Lyubomyr Levytskyi. The video tells about the inevitability of punishment for such crimes. After all, Russian special services are actively "hunting" for minors on the Internet, offering criminal "side jobs".

During 2024, the SBU and the National Police detained more than 450 people who, on the orders of Russian curators, were involved in arson in Ukraine. In fact, Ukrainian law enforcement officers find all the perpetrators of crimes. And instead of "easy money", the defendants receive suspicion from the SBU and the prospect of imprisonment - said in the SBU.

The SBU reminded that such crimes as arson of the property of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, state institutions or their mining are classified by the Criminal Code of Ukraine as terrorism or sabotage. And they provide for severe criminal liability even for minors.

The video shows the story of two minors - a boy and a girl who agreed to the proposal of curators from the Russian FSB to commit a crime, but were detained by the Ukrainian special service.

The key message of the information campaign is "Don't burn your own! 'Burn' the enemy!".

The Security Service calls on young people to report any attempts at recruitment to a special chat bot "Burn the FSB agent". To do this, you need to provide details of the enemy's proposals, as well as the phone number or nickname of the person who was inclined to commit the crime.

According to the special service, as of today, more than 1,300 messages have already been received to the "Burn the FSB agent" chat bot, which started working in mid-December 2024.