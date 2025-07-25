Russian strike on Kharkiv on July 25: 14 people already injured, two people being searched for

As a result of another attack on Kharkiv, the number of injured has risen to 14 people, including a child, and the whereabouts of 2 people are being established, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, on July 24, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched an air strike on the Industrial District of Kharkiv. The hit was on a medical facility.

"As of now, 14 victims are known, including a 12-year-old girl. The child has been diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by a KAB UMPB-5 from a Su-34 aircraft from the settlement of Tomarovka, Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that the number of injured in the Industrial District of Kharkiv has increased to 14.

"SES employees rescued 4 people from the damaged medical facility building. The whereabouts of 2 more people are still being established," Syniehubov reported.

As a result of the shelling, according to him, the third floor and roof of the building were partially destroyed, and a private house and 2 cars were damaged.

The SES added that the third floor and ceilings were partially destroyed. Rescuers quickly extinguished the burning insulation.