Russia claimed a drone attack on the Cheboksary plant "VNIIIR": confirmed damage

Drones today, July 5, attacked Chuvashia in the Russian Federation, as a result of which the Cheboksary plant of JSC "VNDIR", as well as a warehouse, were damaged. This was stated by the head of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation Oleg Nikolaev on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this morning in Chuvashia, an attack by two drones was recorded. "One drone fell on the roof of an empty building of JSC "VNDIR", production at which was suspended after a previous attack in June of this year, the second damaged a warehouse on Lapsarsky Proezd," Nikolaev said in a Telegram channel.

According to him, the drones were allegedly shot down by air defense, and all services are working in an enhanced mode.

According to reports, the enterprise produces "Kometa" antennas for the Russian army, which protect Russian Armed Forces drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

Recall

On Saturday, July 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian airfield "Borisoglebsk", where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM are based.

