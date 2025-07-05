Explosions in Saratov Oblast: Russians report UAV attack on military airfield

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions occurred in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The city was attacked by ударні drones, and air defense was active. Russian media reported damage to the military airfield in Engels. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel ASTRA, Russian media, Saratov region governor Roman Busargin, Rosaviatsia.

Details

It is noted that drones attacked the Saratov region. According to local residents, one of the drones was shot down over the city of Engels.

According to local residents, explosions began to be heard over the city at approximately 03:50. In total, at least eight explosions were heard.

There has been no official information yet.

According to the governor of the Saratov region, residential buildings were damaged by attack drones.

As a result of the UAV attack, residential buildings in Engels and Saratov were damaged. There are no preliminary casualties. All emergency services are working on site. - Roman Busargin reported.

Against the backdrop of the threat, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Saratov, Ulyanovsk, and St. Petersburg, and the reception and departure of flights were suspended.

Recall

On July 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit JSC "FNPC "Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. The enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs, a fire and heavy smoke were recorded.

Ukrainian military attacked Russian airfield "Marinivka": two Su-34 destroyed, two more damaged