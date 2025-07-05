Explosions in Saratov Oblast: Russians report UAV attack on military airfield

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 53522 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 105461 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 56339 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 67864 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 98337 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 186291 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 194264 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171247 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 167888 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104158 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
76%
752mm
Popular news
In the Netherlands, the cost of living for working Ukrainian refugees is increasingJuly 4, 06:30 PM • 1938 views
US withdraws penny from circulation: what could happen to pricesJuly 4, 07:15 PM • 3051 views
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the regionJuly 4, 07:26 PM • 6948 views
Trump promised to look into the issue of stopping military aid to Kyiv - AxiosJuly 4, 08:13 PM • 1581 views
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territories11:11 PM • 2333 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 53517 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 105453 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 85200 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 91025 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 194808 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 126730 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 157802 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 132831 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 133803 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 134110 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Explosions in Saratov Oblast: Russians report UAV attack on military airfield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 415 views

On the night of July 5, Saratov Oblast of the Russian Federation was attacked by strike drones, air defense was active. According to the governor, residential buildings in Engels and Saratov were damaged.

Explosions in Saratov Oblast: Russians report UAV attack on military airfield

On the night of Saturday, July 5, explosions occurred in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. The city was attacked by ударні drones, and air defense was active. Russian media reported damage to the military airfield in Engels. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel ASTRA, Russian media, Saratov region governor Roman Busargin, Rosaviatsia.

Details

It is noted that drones attacked the Saratov region. According to local residents, one of the drones was shot down over the city of Engels.

According to local residents, explosions began to be heard over the city at approximately 03:50. In total, at least eight explosions were heard.

There has been no official information yet.

According to the governor of the Saratov region, residential buildings were damaged by attack drones.

As a result of the UAV attack, residential buildings in Engels and Saratov were damaged. There are no preliminary casualties. All emergency services are working on site.

- Roman Busargin reported.

Against the backdrop of the threat, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Saratov, Ulyanovsk, and St. Petersburg, and the reception and departure of flights were suspended.

Recall

On July 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit JSC "FNPC "Scientific Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Sergiyev Posad, Moscow region. The enterprise produces thermobaric warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs, a fire and heavy smoke were recorded.

Ukrainian military attacked Russian airfield "Marinivka": two Su-34 destroyed, two more damaged27.06.25, 18:40 • 6939 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Shahed-136
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9