Ukrainian military attacked Russian airfield "Marinivka": two Su-34 destroyed, two more damaged

On the night of June 27, Ukrainian military forces attacked the "Marinivka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region, destroying two Russian SU-34 aircraft at the Marinivka airfield in the Volgograd region and damaging two more, UNN reports, citing the General Staff and the SBU.

According to the General Staff, on the night of June 27, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, hit the "Marinivka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region.

According to preliminary information, four units of enemy aircraft, namely Su-34 planes, and the technical and operational part - the place where various combat aircraft are serviced and repaired - were hit. - the message says.

The General Staff emphasized that Russian Su-34s are the main tactical aviation aircraft that launch missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Russian Aerospace Forces, they are classified as front-line fighter-bombers. They are used, in particular, for dropping guided aerial bombs, including those with planning and correction modules (MPC).

The extent of damage to enemy aircraft and the results of the strike are being clarified.

The SBU also revealed details of the special operation.

... conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which they destroyed two Russian fighter-bombers SU-34 at the Marinivka airfield and damaged two more. The enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front line for bombing, including for dropping KABs. - the message says.

The SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SBU worked on Russian fighters with long-range drones. As a result of the attack, a fire also broke out in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critically important infrastructure of the military facility. It is there that the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their current maintenance and repair work.

