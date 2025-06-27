$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian military attacked Russian airfield "Marinivka": two Su-34 destroyed, two more damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 2512 views

The Ukrainian military struck the "Marinivka" airfield in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation, destroying two Su-34 aircraft and damaging two more. Four units of aviation equipment were reportedly hit. The technical and operational part of the airfield was also damaged.

On the night of June 27, Ukrainian military forces attacked the "Marinivka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region, destroying two Russian SU-34 aircraft at the Marinivka airfield in the Volgograd region and damaging two more, UNN reports, citing the General Staff and the SBU.

Details

According to the General Staff, on the night of June 27, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, hit the "Marinivka" airfield in Russia's Volgograd region.

According to preliminary information, four units of enemy aircraft, namely Su-34 planes, and the technical and operational part - the place where various combat aircraft are serviced and repaired - were hit.

- the message says.

The General Staff emphasized that Russian Su-34s are the main tactical aviation aircraft that launch missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Russian Aerospace Forces, they are classified as front-line fighter-bombers. They are used, in particular, for dropping guided aerial bombs, including those with planning and correction modules (MPC).

The Main Intelligence Directorate caused a rumble in Bryansk: intelligence drones attacked missile fuel storage depots26.06.25, 21:12 • 10100 views

The extent of damage to enemy aircraft and the results of the strike are being clarified.

Add

The SBU also revealed details of the special operation.

... conducted a joint special operation, as a result of which they destroyed two Russian fighter-bombers SU-34 at the Marinivka airfield and damaged two more. The enemy actively uses these multifunctional fighters on the front line for bombing, including for dropping KABs.

- the message says.

The SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SBU worked on Russian fighters with long-range drones. As a result of the attack, a fire also broke out in the technical and operational part of the enemy airfield, which is a critically important infrastructure of the military facility. It is there that the enemy prepares aircraft for flights, carries out their current maintenance and repair work.

SBU drones hit Andreapol oil refinery again - sources13.02.25, 16:49 • 69230 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Su-34
Security Service of Ukraine
