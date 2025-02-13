SBU drones hit Andreapol oil refinery again - sources

SBU drones have once again hit the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System 2. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by its own sources in the SBU.

Details

"On the night of February 13, SBU drones struck the Andreapol oil pumping station, which is an important component of the Baltic Pipeline System-2. As a result of the drone strike, a fire broke out in the area of a closed switchgear and a boiler equipment warehouse. Oil pumping by the station was temporarily suspended," the source said.

The source noted that this is the second attack by SBU drones on this facility. The first one took place on January 29 this year. Then the filtration pumping platform, additive tanks were damaged, and there was a spill of oil products and a fire.

"Every day of downtime of this oil pumping station brings tens of millions of dollars in losses to Russia, as it is part of the pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal on the Baltic Sea. The SBU's drone sanctions against the Russian oil complex will continue," said an informed source in the SBU.

Addendum

On the night of February 13, explosions occurred near the Russian city of Lipetsk and in the region.