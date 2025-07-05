Over 180 assaults per day: the enemy is actively advancing in all directions

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, there were 183 combat engagements on the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used 14 missiles and dropped 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6312 shellings, including 118 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5250 kamikaze drones for attacks. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy Oblast; Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv Oblast; Novopavlivka, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Kostiantynivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Donetsk Oblast; Kamianske, Veselianka, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, an enemy air defense system, a UAV control point, an ammunition depot, and five other important enemy objects.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 290 shellings, nine of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kamianka, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were eight enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian aggressor carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Romanivka and towards Rusynyi Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault actions in the areas of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiyivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces tried to advance three times on the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment, and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1050 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 306 unmanned aerial vehicles, three missiles, and 149 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on July 5 on the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM are based. A warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft were hit.

