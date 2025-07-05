Over 180 assaults per day: the enemy is actively advancing in all directions

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60681 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119888 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 62782 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 74334 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 103818 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 187634 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195046 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171404 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168168 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104226 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
62%
753mm
Popular news
Sudden Flood in Texas: 13 Dead, Dozens of Children MissingJuly 4, 10:58 PM • 5038 views
Occupiers teach youth to identify "disloyal residents" in the temporarily occupied territoriesJuly 4, 11:11 PM • 6954 views
Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancerJuly 4, 11:52 PM • 4988 views
NVIDIA became the most valuable company in the world, surpassing Microsoft and AppleJuly 5, 12:34 AM • 3626 views
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in Kyiv01:51 AM • 5805 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 60681 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 119889 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 88510 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 93792 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 198485 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 128647 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 159535 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 134342 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 135245 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 135481 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Over 180 assaults per day: the enemy is actively advancing in all directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 529 views

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses on them, including 1050 personnel and 56 artillery systems.

Over 180 assaults per day: the enemy is actively advancing in all directions

Over the past day, 183 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its morning summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00, there were 183 combat engagements on the front.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used 14 missiles and dropped 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 6312 shellings, including 118 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5250 kamikaze drones for attacks.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of Seredyna-Buda, Sumy Oblast; Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv Oblast; Novopavlivka, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Kostiantynivka, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Donetsk Oblast; Kamianske, Veselianka, Prymorske, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Bilohirya, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka, Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, an enemy air defense system, a UAV control point, an ammunition depot, and five other important enemy objects.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invading forces. The enemy also launched 13 air strikes, using 32 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 290 shellings, nine of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Zelene, Kamianka, and towards Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were eight enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Dibrova, and towards Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Verkhnokamyanske and Vyimka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian aggressor carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Romanivka and towards Rusynyi Yar and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 66 assault actions in the areas of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiyivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko over the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces tried to advance three times on the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Huliaipole directions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment, and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1050 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized two tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 306 unmanned aerial vehicles, three missiles, and 149 units of enemy automotive equipment.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on July 5 on the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM are based. A warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft were hit.

Madyar predicts an increase in drone attacks by the occupier to 1000 UAVs per day04.07.25, 18:37 • 1310 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Sukhoi Su-30
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Su-34
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9