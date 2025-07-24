Russia launched UMPB-5 with a range of up to 100 km at Kharkiv, among the injured are 4 children and a pregnant woman - prosecutor's office

According to preliminary data, Russian troops used two UMPB-5 aerial bombs, launched from a Su-34 aircraft, for today's attack on Kharkiv, with a launch range of about 100 km. Among the 33 injured are 4 children and a pregnant woman, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with two guided aerial bombs UMPB-5, launched from a Su-34 aircraft near the settlement of Stroitel, Belgorod region, Russia. The launch range is about 100 km. - the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, on July 24, around 11:00 AM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched air strikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. 33 people are already known to have been injured, including 4 children. "Among them are two girls: one is 10 years old, the other is only 28 days old, as well as a pregnant woman - all of them suffered an acute stress reaction. A 17-year-old boy and girl have blast injuries," the prosecutor's office reported. All are receiving necessary medical care.

"A hit was recorded at a civilian enterprise, where a fire broke out. The second hit was near a multi-story residential building, where parked cars caught fire," the prosecutor's office reported.

