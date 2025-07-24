Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike on Kharkiv, showing the consequences of the enemy attack and stating that these were "absolutely senseless strikes, without any military purpose," UNN reports.

Details

"In Kharkiv, assistance is currently being provided to those affected at the sites of Russian KAB strikes. As of now, dozens of people are known to have been injured, including children. Russia struck the city directly with two aerial bombs, targeting people. One strike was near a residential building, the second at a civilian enterprise. Rescuers are currently extinguishing the fire there," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President emphasized: "Absolutely senseless strikes, without any military purpose." "And we see that this is Russia's only desire - to continue aggression, killings. That is why we need support in defense - strong air defense, expansion of weapons production. All this will help protect lives. We count on interaction with partners and are grateful to everyone who is already ready to help," the Head of State indicated.

According to him, all services are involved on the ground: doctors, rescuers, police. "They are working, helping people. Thank you to everyone. And great gratitude to everyone in the world who supports and helps Ukraine," Zelenskyy concluded.

Russian KAB hit near a high-rise building in Kharkiv, people may be under the rubble - mayor