Russian KAB hit near a high-rise building in Kharkiv, people may be under the rubble - mayor

In Kharkiv, an enemy KAB (guided aerial bomb) hit near a multi-story building, people may be trapped under the rubble, another hit was on an enterprise, causing a fire, said city mayor Ihor Terekhov on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"According to updated information - a hit near a multi-story building," Terekhov reported, clarifying his initial message about the KAB hit.

"There is information that people are trapped under the rubble," the city mayor indicated.

According to him, about 15 cars are on fire at the scene. Information regarding casualties is being clarified.

"The second hit was on a civilian enterprise. Fire. Information about casualties has not yet been received," Terekhov noted.

Russians hit central Kharkiv with two KABs - mayor