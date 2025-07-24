Russians hit central Kharkiv with two KABs - mayor

Russian troops struck the central part of Kharkiv with two KABs, the city's mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminarily, two KABs struck the central part of Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi district, residential area - wrote Terekhov.

Addition

Over the past day, according to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, 9 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. As a result of the shelling, 3 people died, and 5 were injured.

As reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a family died as a result of a Russian air strike on the village of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary data, the enemy used a FAB-250 with UMPK on July 23 at about 11:30 PM. "The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family died: a 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband, and their 36-year-old son. They were internally displaced persons from the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district".

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region over the past day: 5 KABs; 10 Geran-2 type UAVs; 4 FPV drones. There is damage in 4 districts.