Kryvyi Rih presumably attacked by a Russian Su-34, target type is being established - Air Command "East"

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih, presumably from a Su-34 aircraft; the type of target will be determined after examining the debris, the "East" Air Command reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Around 11:25 (...) an aerial target was detected, launched from an enemy tactical aircraft, presumably a Su-34," the command reported.

It is noted that the target was detected in the airspace of the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. "The target flew over 100 km and hit the area of Kryvyi Rih at 11:38," the report says.

"The type of aerial target will be determined after examining the debris at the crash site," the "East" Air Command reported.

We should add that this statement appeared against the backdrop of a report from the monitoring channel "Mykolaiv Vanyok" that allegedly KABs were launched, for which a very close approach was made.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: six injured already