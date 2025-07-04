Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: six injured already

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 6, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Telegram on Friday, writes UNN.

In Kryvyi Rih, there are already six injured men. Five of them remain in the hospital. However, fortunately, the injuries are not severe. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. - Lysak wrote.

The head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, confirmed: "As of now, there are already six wounded, not severe."

"Emergency workers together with the city water utility are extinguishing the fire. We are restoring the operation of the high-speed tram and trolleybuses. Many cables have burned out," Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russians hit an infrastructure object, three people already injured