In Kryvyi Rih, Russians hit an infrastructure object, three people already injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of a Russian attack, a civilian infrastructure object was hit, causing a large-scale fire. Three people were injured, their condition is not serious.
In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of the Russian attack, three people are known to have been injured, a civilian infrastructure object was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Currently, three people are wounded, not seriously. A civilian infrastructure object was hit. A large fire.
