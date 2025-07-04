In Kryvyi Rih, Russians hit an infrastructure object, three people already injured

In Kryvyi Rih, as a result of the Russian attack, three people are known to have been injured, a civilian infrastructure object was hit, and a large-scale fire broke out, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, three people are wounded, not seriously. A civilian infrastructure object was hit. A large fire. - Vilkul wrote.

