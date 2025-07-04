Two people injured by enemy drone strike in Kryvyi Rih

In Dnipropetrovsk region, two people were injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of an enemy drone attack, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy hit Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. A fire broke out. Preliminarily, two men were wounded - Lysak wrote.

More details are being clarified.

Addition

Earlier, an enemy "Shahed" attack on Kryvyi Rih and an explosion were reported.

Local media also reported hearing explosions in Dnipro. Currently, there is no official information.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a "Shahed" attack by the Russian Federation: an explosion was recorded