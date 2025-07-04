Kryvyi Rih suffered a "Shahed" attack by the Russian Federation: an explosion was recorded

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 10072 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 28897 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 130350 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 122259 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 133328 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 85754 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 82630 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 53217 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 43355 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30618 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.2m/s
39%
751mm
Popular news
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 71647 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 46594 views
Kyiv covered in smog after massive attack: high concentration of combustion productsJuly 4, 12:38 AM • 12105 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 22182 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8253 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 101712 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 107370 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 101955 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 114622 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 160352 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 8697 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 110823 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 90203 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 94545 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 98076 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Kryvyi Rih suffered a "Shahed" attack by the Russian Federation: an explosion was recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

An explosion occurred in Kryvyi Rih after the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of attack UAVs. The information was confirmed by Vilkul.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a "Shahed" attack by the Russian Federation: an explosion was recorded

Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Friday the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Shahed attack. Explosion

- Vilkul wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned Kryvyi Rih about the threat of the enemy using attack UAVs.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations04.07.25, 08:30 • 845 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Shahed-136
Kryvyi Rih
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9