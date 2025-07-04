Kryvyi Rih suffered a "Shahed" attack by the Russian Federation: an explosion was recorded

Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Friday the head of the City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul in Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Shahed attack. Explosion - Vilkul wrote.

Prior to this, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned Kryvyi Rih about the threat of the enemy using attack UAVs.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations