Air strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the names of four generals who organized the attack are revealed

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 45144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77026 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104349 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107534 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131461 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103651 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100240 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114451 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108935 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 45100 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126093 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131458 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153845 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8527 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14263 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139022 views
Air strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the names of four generals who organized the attack are revealed

Air strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the names of four generals who organized the attack are revealed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27312 views

Law enforcement officers have identified the Russian military who ordered the air strike on the Kharkiv hypermarket on May 25, 2024. The attack killed 19 people and injured 46.

Law enforcers have identified 4 Russian generals who ordered the attack on the Kharkiv hypermarket, where 19 civilians were killed and 46 injured, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

Evidence has already been gathered against the Russian military command that organized the air strike on Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure on May 25, 2024.

Then the racists dropped two guided bombs on a construction hypermarket in the regional center.

The enemy attack killed 19 local residents and injured 46 others with varying degrees of severity. The building of a commercial establishment with storage facilities was also completely destroyed.

According to the SBU, it has been established that the order to carry out the air strike on Kharkiv was given by the commander of the "North" group of the Russian armed forces, Colonel General Alexander Lapin.

After that, the group's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, organized the preparation of an air attack plan.

Three other subordinates of Lapin were also involved in the planning and execution of the enemy bombing, namely:

▪️ of the Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the aggressor country, Lieutenant General Oleh Makovetskyi;

▪️ Chief of Staff of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Major General Yuri Podoplelov;

▪️ the commander of the 47th bomber aviation regiment of the 6th army of the Russian air force, Colonel Alexey Loboda.

To carry out the enemy strike, the Rashists took to the air Su-34 bombers, which launched three UMPB D-30SN bombs at the Kharkiv hypermarket.

Two of them hit a civilian building, while another fell near a shopping center and did not explode.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served all five defendants suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sukhyi-su-34Su-34
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

