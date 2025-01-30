Air strike on the Epicenter in Kharkiv: the names of four generals who organized the attack are revealed

Law enforcers have identified 4 Russian generals who ordered the attack on the Kharkiv hypermarket, where 19 civilians were killed and 46 injured, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

Evidence has already been gathered against the Russian military command that organized the air strike on Kharkiv's civilian infrastructure on May 25, 2024.

Then the racists dropped two guided bombs on a construction hypermarket in the regional center.

The enemy attack killed 19 local residents and injured 46 others with varying degrees of severity. The building of a commercial establishment with storage facilities was also completely destroyed.

According to the SBU, it has been established that the order to carry out the air strike on Kharkiv was given by the commander of the "North" group of the Russian armed forces, Colonel General Alexander Lapin.

After that, the group's chief of staff, Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, organized the preparation of an air attack plan.

Three other subordinates of Lapin were also involved in the planning and execution of the enemy bombing, namely:

▪️ of the Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the aggressor country, Lieutenant General Oleh Makovetskyi;

▪️ Chief of Staff of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Major General Yuri Podoplelov;

▪️ the commander of the 47th bomber aviation regiment of the 6th army of the Russian air force, Colonel Alexey Loboda.

To carry out the enemy strike, the Rashists took to the air Su-34 bombers, which launched three UMPB D-30SN bombs at the Kharkiv hypermarket.

Two of them hit a civilian building, while another fell near a shopping center and did not explode.

Add

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served all five defendants suspicion notices in absentia under Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.