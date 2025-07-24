$41.770.00
The number of victims from the KAB shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 37 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 37 people were injured, 20 residential buildings, a production workshop, and an administrative building were damaged. Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the restoration of electricity supply and the start of work on closing windows.

The number of people injured in the Kharkiv shelling by KABs has increased to 37. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, as a result of the enemy attack, 20 residential buildings were damaged: 17 multi-story buildings and three private households in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. The blast wave shattered 612 windows, but these data are preliminary, as the apartment-by-apartment inspection is still ongoing.

The strike also left a crater on the road surface. Seven cars burned down, and 18 more were damaged. A production workshop of a textile enterprise, an administrative building of one of the utility companies, and its warehouse were destroyed.

I would also like to note that there was an electrical substation nearby. Fortunately, its damage is not critical, and by evening, energy workers plan to fully restore electricity supply to all consumers.

- added the mayor of Kharkiv.

Currently, utility workers, rescuers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, medics, and the Red Cross rapid response team are all on site.

We have already started closing broken windows, but it is not yet possible everywhere - in many apartments, the frames first need to be cleared of glass. Tomorrow, a mobile ASC will operate near the explosion site. Residents of the houses will be able to apply for compensation under the "eRecovery" program.

- summarized Terekhov.

Recall

According to preliminary data, Russian troops launched two UMPB-5 aerial bombs from a Su-34 aircraft for today's attack on Kharkiv, with a launch range of about 100 km.

Earlier, 33 injured people were reported, including 4 children and a pregnant woman.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

