In temporarily occupied Crimea, Ukrainian intelligence special forces burned two An-26 transport aircraft of the Russian invaders and hit coastal radar stations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The masters of the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" continue to eliminate expensive enemy targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea. During a raid on the peninsula, Ukrainian military intelligence special forces burned two An-26 transport aircraft of the Russian invaders, and also hit the enemy's surface situation radar station and the MR-10M1 "Mys M1" coastal radar station. - intelligence reports.



The losses inflicted by GUR fighters on the Russian occupation army in Crimea were recorded in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for September 24, 2025.

The GUR published a video showing how well the Muscovite An-26 transporters are burning.

Addition

On September 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the LVDS "8-N" in the Bryansk region and the LVDS "Samara" in the Samara region of the Russian Federation. Two aircraft at the "Kacha" military airfield in occupied Crimea were also hit.

On September 25, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down a Russian Su-34 aircraft that was bombing Zaporizhzhia.