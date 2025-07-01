The plane that crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod region on July 1 turned out to be not a Su-27, but a Su-34. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it was indeed a Su-34 that crashed, and not a Su-27, as previously reported, according to the aggressor country's "media."

It is also reported that there were two crew members on board the aircraft, and both survived.

Reference

The Su-34 is a modification of the Su-27: it was created in the USSR shortly before its collapse in 1991. Currently, this aircraft is in service only with the Russian army and has been used in wars in Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine.

The crew consists of 1-2 pilots, the maximum speed at high altitude is 1,900 kilometers per hour. The maximum speed near the ground is 1,400 kilometers per hour, and the flight range is 4,000 kilometers. The approximate cost of this aircraft is 36 thousand dollars.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-27 aircraft crashed near Nizhny Novgorod in Russia. The crew managed to eject.