Russia again launched UMPB-5 at Kharkiv: 12 injured already, patients may be under the rubble

In Kharkiv, there are already 12 casualties as a result of Russia's morning attack, which the enemy again carried out from a Su-34 using the UMPB-5 aerial bomb; 3 more patients of the medical facility hit by the enemy may be under the rubble, reported Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Amil Omarov on Friday, writes UNN.

The enemy hit a medical facility with a KAB. Currently, 12 casualties are known, including a 12-year-old girl. 4 people were hospitalized. 3 more people - patients of the damaged institution - may be under the rubble. Debris removal is ongoing. wrote Syniehubov.

City Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that "at the site of the shelling, it is not possible to establish contact with three people who were supposed to be in the medical facility." "Experts do not rule out that they may be under the rubble. SES rescuers are working at the scene, and a search and rescue operation is underway," he noted.

"Again, today, UMPB-5 guided aerial bombs were used, just like yesterday (...). Su-34 aircraft from the Belgorod region were used," the head of the local prosecutor's office reported.

Russia launched UMPB-5 with a range of up to 100 km at Kharkiv, among the injured are 4 children and a pregnant woman - prosecutor's office