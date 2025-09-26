$41.490.08
Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation at the front: 168.8 km² of territory liberated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a military meeting where the situation at the front and the counter-offensive operation in the Dobropillia direction were discussed. 168.8 km² of territory has been liberated, and Russian losses amounted to almost 3,000 personnel.

Zelenskyy heard a report on the situation at the front: 168.8 km² of territory liberated

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a military meeting on the current situation at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy heard reports on the front - key directions, as well as the situation in the border area. Special attention was paid to the counteroffensive operation in the Dobropillia direction.

As of this morning, since the beginning of the operation, 168.8 km² of territory has already been liberated, and another 187.7 km² has been cleared of Russian sabotage groups. The total losses of the Russians in this operation alone are almost 3,000 people, and most of them are irreversible losses.

- the head of state reported.

The President also heard reports on the situation in Kupyansk and the surrounding territories. The meeting participants discussed in detail the progress of our actions in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in general.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi also reported on the downing of a Russian Su-34 in the Zaporizhzhia region. This particular aircraft was used by the occupiers for recent strikes on Zaporizhzhia, surrounding towns and villages.

We will continue to justly destroy Russian military aircraft in response to attacks on our cities, on our people. We are working with partners to further strengthen our air defense. Following the meetings and agreements in New York these days, there are relevant instructions to the Ministry of Defense and Ukrainian diplomats.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

Recall

The President of Ukraine reacted to recent drone incidents on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these drones could have been conducting reconnaissance of industrial potential in the border areas of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePolitics
