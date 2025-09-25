Air Force: Russian Su-34 bombing Zaporizhzhia shot down

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 4772 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 26528 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 42092 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 40361 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 39667 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 37300 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 59362 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 22775 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51178 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 19297 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.4m/s
64%
760mm
Popular news
Over 60 countries confirmed that Crimea is Ukraine, the occupation will never be recognized12:56 AM • 16075 views
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near BerdianskVideo02:45 AM • 15848 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25Photo03:07 AM • 14721 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours05:22 AM • 19986 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a finePhotoVideo05:27 AM • 11671 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challengesSeptember 24, 11:04 AM • 59321 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happenedSeptember 24, 09:04 AM • 55403 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 51141 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 60514 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 68735 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Mustafa Dzhemilev
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Crimea
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain06:17 AM • 2170 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 47489 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 106716 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 65648 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 78952 views
Actual
Su-34
Shahed-136
YouTube
Spotify
MiG-31

Air Force: Russian Su-34 bombing Zaporizhzhia shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

On September 25, 2025, at about 04:00, a Russian Su-34 aircraft was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction. It was carrying out terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

Air Force: Russian Su-34 bombing Zaporizhzhia shot down

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down a Russian Su-34 aircraft that was bombing Zaporizhzhia, writes UNN.

Around 04:00 on September 25, 2025, a Russian Su-34 aircraft, which was carrying out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs, was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there is damage24.09.25, 01:04 • 3454 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Su-34
Zaporizhzhia