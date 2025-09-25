Air Force: Russian Su-34 bombing Zaporizhzhia shot down
Kyiv • UNN
On September 25, 2025, at about 04:00, a Russian Su-34 aircraft was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction. It was carrying out terrorist attacks on Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down a Russian Su-34 aircraft that was bombing Zaporizhzhia, writes UNN.
Around 04:00 on September 25, 2025, a Russian Su-34 aircraft, which was carrying out terrorist attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia using guided aerial bombs, was shot down in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there is damage24.09.25, 01:04 • 3454 views