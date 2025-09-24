Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there is damage
On the night of September 24, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones, causing a fire and damage to private homes. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.
On the night of September 24, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and private homes were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.
On Wednesday, September 24, at 00:16, Ivan Fedorov warned of an enemy attack.
Attention! Enemy attack UAV in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (Khortytskyi district)
Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported a fire.
As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. The consequences are being established
According to the official, private homes were also damaged.
"The assessment of the consequences of the strike is ongoing," Fedorov added.
On September 23, the Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouses and vehicles. As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 15 people sought medical attention. Six refused hospitalization after receiving assistance.
