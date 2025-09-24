$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
06:09 PM • 13381 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
05:44 PM • 14308 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 16176 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 35894 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 23780 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 55157 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 40969 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38334 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51030 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there is damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

On the night of September 24, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by drones, causing a fire and damage to private homes. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out, there is damage

On the night of September 24, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and private homes were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

Details

On Wednesday, September 24, at 00:16, Ivan Fedorov warned of an enemy attack.

Attention! Enemy attack UAV in the direction of Zaporizhzhia (Khortytskyi district)

- he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA reported a fire.

As a result of the enemy attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. The consequences are being established

- the message says.

According to the official, private homes were also damaged.

"The assessment of the consequences of the strike is ongoing," Fedorov added.

Recall

On September 23, the Russian army launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging warehouses and vehicles. As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, 15 people sought medical attention. Six refused hospitalization after receiving assistance.

Umerov: Russia is preparing to increase the number of attacks on Ukraine to a thousand per day19.09.25, 13:25 • 8164 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia