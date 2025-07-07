Chemical plant near Moscow attacked: Explosives production under threat

In Russia, the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant near Moscow was attacked. This enterprise produces explosives, powders, components for ammunition and missile weapons. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The plant is included in the state list of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and supplies the Russian Ministry of Defense with various ammunition - night probing cartridges, signal cartridges, electric igniters for anti-tank guided missiles.

As of 2023–2024, the plant has established the assembly, repair, and improvement of kits for MLRS. Simultaneously, footage of the strikes appeared online.

This is a link in the technological chain of supplying the Russian army with artillery shells, MLRS, and ballistic missiles – Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

On July 5, the UAV forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise. This refers to JSC "VNIIR-Progress" in Cheboksary, which produces "Kometa" adaptive antenna arrays. They are used in Shahed, "Iskander-K" and UMPK, which Russia uses to shell Ukraine.

UNN also reported a strike on the "Borisoglebsk" airfield, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft are based, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.