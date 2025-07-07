$41.730.01
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 7301 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Chemical plant near Moscow attacked: Explosives production under threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant near Moscow, which produces explosives and components for ammunition, has been attacked. The enterprise is part of Russia's defense-industrial complex and supplies ammunition to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Chemical plant near Moscow attacked: Explosives production under threat

In Russia, the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant near Moscow was attacked. This enterprise produces explosives, powders, components for ammunition and missile weapons. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The plant is included in the state list of enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and supplies the Russian Ministry of Defense with various ammunition - night probing cartridges, signal cartridges, electric igniters for anti-tank guided missiles.

As of 2023–2024, the plant has established the assembly, repair, and improvement of kits for MLRS. Simultaneously, footage of the strikes appeared online.

This is a link in the technological chain of supplying the Russian army with artillery shells, MLRS, and ballistic missiles

– Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

On July 5, the UAV forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise. This refers to JSC "VNIIR-Progress" in Cheboksary, which produces "Kometa" adaptive antenna arrays. They are used in Shahed, "Iskander-K" and UMPK, which Russia uses to shell Ukraine.

UNN also reported a strike on the "Borisoglebsk" airfield, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft are based, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

