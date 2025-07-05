The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield, where Russian fighter jets are based

On Saturday, July 5, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Borisoglebsk airfield, where Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM are based, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the enemy's ability to conduct air strikes, on July 5, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region. This is the base for enemy Su-34, Su-35S, and Su-30SM aircraft. - the post says.

It is noted that a warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft were hit.

"The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the capabilities of the Russian occupiers to strike civilian infrastructure and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

Recall

On the night of July 5, the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation was attacked by UAVs, causing a fire in the area of the Borisoglebsk military airfield. Local residents heard 8-10 explosions, and NASA's fire monitoring system recorded the ignition.

