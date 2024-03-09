$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23112 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80785 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55532 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 240336 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 210386 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183274 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225710 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250372 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156291 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371889 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The ICIP told how the Information Security Strategy is being implemented and outlined the main priorities of the work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61434 views

The Ministry of Culture discussed the state of implementation of the Information Security Strategy, countering Russian disinformation and propaganda, informing citizens in the de-occupied territories, and building an effective system of strategic communications to protect Ukraine's information space.

The ICIP told how the Information Security Strategy is being implemented and outlined the main priorities of the work

On March 8, the Ministry of Culture held a meeting on the implementation of the Information Security Strategy. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for European Integration Taras Shevchenko. The press service of the cultural ministry reported on the meeting UNN reported.

Details

The Ministry of Information Policy noted that Russian propagandists spend significant resources to purposefully create fake news, stories, web resources, and propaganda accounts on social media and saturate the Internet with them. Among the challenges are Telegram channels, which are usually anonymous and not responsible for their publications. The agency said that recently, Russians have been generating disinformation and massive propaganda using artificial intelligence technologies.

Currently, the prompt delivery of socially important information to people, especially in the de-occupied territories, as well as informing the external audience about the actions of the aggressor country directly affects the level of support for Ukraine, including with weapons. Today, we must take into account all threats to national information security and constantly look for ways to overcome them.

- said the Minister of Culture and Information Policy.

The participants of the meeting discussed the state of countering disinformation and information operations, primarily by the aggressor state. They also raised the issue of information reintegration of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories.

The participants also discussed ways to build an effective strategic communications system.

The agency reminded that the Information Security Strategy is the main document in the field of information space protection in Ukraine. And the implementation of the action plan for the implementation of the Strategy until 2025 is an absolute priority for the ICIP.

russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI07.03.24, 06:37 • 101529 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
Taras Shevchenko
Telegram
Ukraine
