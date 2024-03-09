The ICIP told how the Information Security Strategy is being implemented and outlined the main priorities of the work
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Culture discussed the state of implementation of the Information Security Strategy, countering Russian disinformation and propaganda, informing citizens in the de-occupied territories, and building an effective system of strategic communications to protect Ukraine's information space.
On March 8, the Ministry of Culture held a meeting on the implementation of the Information Security Strategy. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for European Integration Taras Shevchenko. The press service of the cultural ministry reported on the meeting , UNN reported.
Details
The Ministry of Information Policy noted that Russian propagandists spend significant resources to purposefully create fake news, stories, web resources, and propaganda accounts on social media and saturate the Internet with them. Among the challenges are Telegram channels, which are usually anonymous and not responsible for their publications. The agency said that recently, Russians have been generating disinformation and massive propaganda using artificial intelligence technologies.
Currently, the prompt delivery of socially important information to people, especially in the de-occupied territories, as well as informing the external audience about the actions of the aggressor country directly affects the level of support for Ukraine, including with weapons. Today, we must take into account all threats to national information security and constantly look for ways to overcome them.
The participants of the meeting discussed the state of countering disinformation and information operations, primarily by the aggressor state. They also raised the issue of information reintegration of Ukrainian citizens living in the temporarily occupied territories.
The participants also discussed ways to build an effective strategic communications system.
The agency reminded that the Information Security Strategy is the main document in the field of information space protection in Ukraine. And the implementation of the action plan for the implementation of the Strategy until 2025 is an absolute priority for the ICIP.
russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI07.03.24, 06:37 • 101529 views