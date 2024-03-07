russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI

russia is spreading false information that Ukraine is preparing to deport Kharkiv residents before the expected defense of the city. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The russian social network vkontakte spreads false information that Ukraine has announced the deportation of Kharkiv residents in preparation for the city's defense.

However, the Ukrainian authorities have never announced the deportation of citizens.

Instead, the evacuation of civilians, primarily children, from the most dangerous areas of Kharkiv region has been ongoing since the fall of 2022.

Also today, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, announced the evacuation of 161 children from the most dangerous communities in Kupiansk district. However, no forced evacuation is planned in Kharkiv itself.

Therefore, these disinformation leaks are a manipulation by russian sources aimed at spreading panic among the city's residents.

Recall

Earlier, pro-kremlin media outlets disseminated information about the alleged evacuation of government institutions from Kharkiv, as well as the removal of archives and exhibits due to the threat of russian troops.

russian federation spreads unfounded statements about the evacuation of state institutions, removal of archives and exhibits from Kharkiv