In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19921 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 67172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48564 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 224344 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 199429 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179472 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223338 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249781 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155601 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371754 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101529 views

russian federation is spreading a fake that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents on the eve of the city's defense, while Ukraine has only evacuated civilians from dangerous areas and does not plan forced evacuations in Kharkiv itself.

russian disinformation claims that Ukraine plans to deport Kharkiv residents - SPRAVDI

russia is spreading false information that Ukraine is preparing to deport Kharkiv residents before the expected defense of the city. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

The russian social network vkontakte spreads false information that Ukraine has announced the deportation of Kharkiv residents in preparation for the city's defense.

However, the Ukrainian authorities have never announced the deportation of citizens.

Instead, the evacuation of civilians, primarily children, from the most dangerous areas of Kharkiv region has been ongoing since the fall of 2022.

Also today, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, announced the evacuation of 161 children from the most dangerous communities in Kupiansk district. However, no forced evacuation is planned in Kharkiv itself.

Therefore, these disinformation leaks are a manipulation by russian sources aimed at spreading panic among the city's residents.

Recall

Earlier, pro-kremlin media outlets disseminated information about the alleged evacuation of government institutions from Kharkiv, as well as the removal of archives and exhibits due to the threat of russian troops.

russian federation spreads unfounded statements about the evacuation of state institutions, removal of archives and exhibits from Kharkiv06.03.24, 06:57 • 30624 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
