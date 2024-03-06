russian federation spreads unfounded statements about the evacuation of state institutions, removal of archives and exhibits from Kharkiv

russian media are spreading "news" about Kharkiv, from which state institutions are being evacuated, archives and exhibits are being taken out. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

Pro-kremlin media outlets are spreading information about the alleged evacuation of state institutions from Kharkiv, as well as the removal of archives and exhibits due to the threat of russian troops.

However, no statements about any evacuation were found on the official pages of the local regional administration and the Kharkiv City Council. There is also no such information in the communication channels of the country's top leadership.

Thus, the information about the evacuation and removal of archives and exhibits from Kharkiv is unfounded and refuted.

