In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 19498 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 65379 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 47656 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 222257 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197966 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179003 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 223041 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249691 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155531 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20059 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 65379 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 222257 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 179581 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 197966 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12928 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21713 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22185 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42300 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49992 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russia spreads medvedev's statement on the recognition of annexed ukrainian regions by other countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40332 views

russian media outlets have been spreading the false claim that countries that recognize the sovereignty of the russian federation will also approve of its annexation of the occupied Ukrainian territories. This violates international law, which recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of every state.

russia spreads medvedev's statement on the recognition of annexed ukrainian regions by other countries

Russian media are spreading Medvedev's statement about the recognition of the accession of "new regions" to russia by world countries. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

russian media are spreading the "news" that countries that have recognized the sovereignty of Russia automatically approve the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine, which moscow calls "new regions.

However, in reality, this violates the principles of international law, which recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state.

Even those countries that consider themselves loyal to russia, such as Iran, China and Serbia, do not support the "accession" of the occupied territories of Ukraine to russia. These parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are internationally recognized as temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Add

putin's amendments to the constitution, which provide for the "acceptance of new regions," do not grant them the status of part of the russian federation.

russia spreads the "news" of Zelensky's removal from power02.03.24, 03:42 • 36119 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Serbia
China
Ukraine
Luhansk
Iran
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
