Russian media are spreading Medvedev's statement about the recognition of the accession of "new regions" to russia by world countries. This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

russian media are spreading the "news" that countries that have recognized the sovereignty of Russia automatically approve the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine, which moscow calls "new regions.

However, in reality, this violates the principles of international law, which recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state.

Even those countries that consider themselves loyal to russia, such as Iran, China and Serbia, do not support the "accession" of the occupied territories of Ukraine to russia. These parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are internationally recognized as temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

putin's amendments to the constitution, which provide for the "acceptance of new regions," do not grant them the status of part of the russian federation.

