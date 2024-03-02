russia spreads the "news" of Zelensky's removal from power

russian pseudo-media are spreading fake news about Zelensky's removal from power. This is reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, UNN reports.

Details

russian pseudo-information resources are spreading fake information about the allegedly announced date of the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from power.

The fake report claims that the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has published the exact date when Zelensky's government is to be overthrown.

However, official sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate did not provide any such information.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the duly elected and legitimate head of Ukraine, who continues to fulfill his duties as guarantor of the Constitution.

Therefore, these statements are an invention of russian propaganda aimed at discrediting the President of the Ukrainian state.

