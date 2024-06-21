$41.340.03
Rada proposes to rename Brovary to Brovari: draft resolution registered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98867 views

BP proposes to rename the city of Brovary as part of decolonization efforts aimed at eliminating traces of Russification of Ukrainian toponyms, as recommended by the National Commission for state language standards.

Rada proposes to rename Brovary to Brovari: draft resolution registered

A group of people's deputies registered a draft resolution on renaming the city of Brovary to Brovars. People's deputies argue that the National Commission for state language standards recommended renaming the city to the city council, but they replied that there is no reason to change the name of the city yet. Therefore, the parliamentarians decided to do it themselves, arguing that the name "Brovary" is one of the results of the Russification of the Ukrainian language space and that the very name Brovari was written by Taras Shevchenko. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft resolution No. 11364.

Rename the city of Brovary, Brovarsky district, Kiev region, to the city of Brovary 

- the draft resolution says.

As indicated in the explanatory note, in compliance with the instructions, the National Commission for state language standards approved a list of villages, towns, cities whose names do not meet the standards of the state language, and recommendations for bringing the names of such villages, towns, and cities in line with the standards of the state language.

The commission included the city of Brovary in this list and recommended renaming the locality to the city of Brovari.

In accordance with the law "on condemnation and Prohibition of propaganda of Russian imperial policy in Ukraine and decolonization of toponymy", local self-government bodies of a locality were instructed to hold consultations with the public within six months from the date of publication of the relevant list and submit proposals for renaming localities to the Verkhovna Rada in order to bring their names in line with the standards of the state language.

"The committee received a letter from the Executive Committee of the Brovarsky City Council of the Brovarsky District of the Kiev region, which noted that" there are no proposals for renaming the city of Brovary... - there is no reason to change the name of the city of Brovary, " the document says.

Deputies point out that the Rada makes a decision on renaming localities within six months, taking into account proposals submitted by local administrations and councils.

"If the relevant proposals are not submitted to the Verkhovna Rada within the term, the decision to rename settlements whose names do not meet the standards of the state language is made by the Verkhovna Rada on the basis of the recommendations of the National Commission for state language standards," the deputies note.

The National Commission on state language standards in its expert linguistics report noted that the form" Brovary "is one of the results of Russification of the Ukrainian language space, in particular toponymic, so it needs to be replaced by the specific Ukrainian form "Brovari".

Parliamentarians also note that at one time various writers used the name "Brovary". In particular, Taras Shevchenko wrote: I cried, went the way, and rested in Brovari.

Recall

Ukraine plans to rename 5 cities and 104 villages as part of decolonization, including renaming Chervonograd to Sheptytsky, Pavlograd to Matveev and Brovary to Brovary.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Taras Shevchenko
Ukraine
Pavlohrad
Brovary
Poland
