Demonstrations demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31704 views

On March 9, demonstrations will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia, as well as compliance with the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners.

Demonstrations demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9

On Saturday, March 9, on Taras Shevchenko's birthday, a demonstration dedicated to the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg. This is reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

"On March 9, Taras Shevchenko's birthday, a demonstration dedicated to the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg. The demonstration will take place simultaneously in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9 from 14:00 to 16:00 on Freedom Square," the statement said.

It is noted that the demonstrators will demand compliance with the Geneva Conventions, which provide for the decent treatment of prisoners, as well as the return of our fellow citizens home.

The action is initiated by the organization Chervona Kalyna, an association of artists and activists who systematically raise the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the aggressor state's compliance with the Geneva Conventions in Germany.

Recall

The Italian gallery Galleria Civica Cavour in Padua will open a unique exhibition of sculptures by Oleksandr Zhyvotkov, some of which are dedicated to Bucha, Mariupol, Irpin, Kherson, and Vinnytsia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

