Demonstrations demanding the release of Ukrainian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9

"On March 9, Taras Shevchenko's birthday, a demonstration dedicated to the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia will be held in Berlin and Hamburg. The demonstration will take place simultaneously in Berlin and Hamburg on March 9 from 14:00 to 16:00 on Freedom Square," the statement said.

It is noted that the demonstrators will demand compliance with the Geneva Conventions, which provide for the decent treatment of prisoners, as well as the return of our fellow citizens home.

The action is initiated by the organization Chervona Kalyna, an association of artists and activists who systematically raise the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the aggressor state's compliance with the Geneva Conventions in Germany.

