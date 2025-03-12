The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into Bengali for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
A collection of poems by Taras Shevchenko has been published in Bengali. This is the first translation from the Ukrainian original into any South Asian language.
A collection of poems by Taras Shevchenko has been published in Bengali. This was announced on Facebook by the author of the translations, Indian historian-internationalist, head of the board of the Eastern European Institute for Development Mridula Ghosh, reports UNN.
Details
She clarified that translations of Shevchenko's poems into her native Bengali are being published for the 211th anniversary of the birth of the Great Kobzar.
This is the first translation from the original Ukrainian into any South Asian language
She added that "in this difficult time, the Shevchenko National Museum is "doing everything to keep the fire burning".
"My attempt would not have been successful without access to archives and digital resources for illustrations. The idea was that this publication would be illustrated only with Shevchenko's artworks," Ghosh said.
Recall
On Sunday, March 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, approved the list of laureates of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2025. The amount of the prize is 484 thousand 480 hryvnias, which is 55 thousand 480 hryvnias more than in 2024.
Books that Heal: A Library in Kyiv Region Helps Children Overcome Anxiety03.03.25, 21:19 • 29624 views