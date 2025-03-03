Books that Heal: A Library in Kyiv Region Helps Children Overcome Anxiety
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the children's library won a grant from the "MHP-Community" fund for 15,000 UAH to modernize the institution. Bibliotherapy has been implemented and a special shelf "Path to Balance" has been created to help children overcome anxieties.
The head of the Myronivka Children's Library, Larysa Hlushchenko, won a grant competition from the charitable foundation "MHP-Community" #PROgrowth. This helped her modernize the library: within the walls of the institution, she implemented a special approach that helps children and teenagers cope with anxieties, find solace and support in literature, reports UNN.
Details
Hlushchenko recalls that in the first year of the full-scale war, children would come and ask for something to read to distract themselves from the news. At that time, the Myronivka library became a humanitarian hub, a place where families who had lost their homes and children seeking even a drop of peace on the pages of books would come. Larysa realized that a book can not only teach but also heal. Thus, the idea of implementing bibliotherapy was born – a special approach that helps children and teenagers cope with anxieties, find solace and support in literature. Thanks to winning the #PROzrostannya grant competition, Larysa received a grant to develop her beloved endeavor. And now, in the library, they do not just read books – they find a path to balance.
So, the library is now equipped:
- specially selected literature worth 15,000 UAH taking into account the age needs of children and teenagers;
- thematic shelf "The Path to Balance" – with books that help overcome fears, understand emotions, and find support;
- fairy tale therapy for younger readers and a selection of literature for teenagers – it helps to overcome difficulties from emotional experiences to relationships with peers and parents.
Interestingly, the librarians of the institution undergo training in bibliotherapy, studying the methods of their colleagues from Lithuania to help young readers even more effectively.
Recall that the pilot competition #PROзростання was launched in 2024, within which "MHP-Community" and the international company MHP allocated grants ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 UAH for individual development to employees in the social and humanitarian, medical, and historical-cultural sectors from the Myronivska and Kanivska communities.
Reference
"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geographical scope of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.