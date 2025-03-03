Books that Heal: A Library in Kyiv Region Helps Children Overcome Anxiety

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Books that Heal: A Library in Kyiv Region Helps Children Overcome Anxiety

Kyiv

 • 29624 views

The head of the children's library won a grant from the "MHP-Community" fund for 15,000 UAH to modernize the institution. Bibliotherapy has been implemented and a special shelf "Path to Balance" has been created to help children overcome anxieties.

Books that Heal: A Library in Kyiv Region Helps Children Overcome Anxiety

The head of the Myronivka Children's Library, Larysa Hlushchenko, won a grant competition from the charitable foundation "MHP-Community" #PROgrowth. This helped her modernize the library: within the walls of the institution, she implemented a special approach that helps children and teenagers cope with anxieties, find solace and support in literature, reports UNN.

Details

Hlushchenko recalls that in the first year of the full-scale war, children would come and ask for something to read to distract themselves from the news. At that time, the Myronivka library became a humanitarian hub, a place where families who had lost their homes and children seeking even a drop of peace on the pages of books would come. Larysa realized that a book can not only teach but also heal. Thus, the idea of implementing bibliotherapy was born – a special approach that helps children and teenagers cope with anxieties, find solace and support in literature. Thanks to winning the #PROzrostannya grant competition, Larysa received a grant to develop her beloved endeavor. And now, in the library, they do not just read books – they find a path to balance.

So, the library is now equipped:

- specially selected literature worth 15,000 UAH taking into account the age needs of children and teenagers;

- thematic shelf "The Path to Balance" – with books that help overcome fears, understand emotions, and find support;

- fairy tale therapy for younger readers and a selection of literature for teenagers – it helps to overcome difficulties from emotional experiences to relationships with peers and parents.

Interestingly, the librarians of the institution undergo training in bibliotherapy, studying the methods of their colleagues from Lithuania to help young readers even more effectively.

Recall that the pilot competition #PROзростання was launched in 2024, within which "MHP-Community" and the international company MHP allocated grants ranging from 5,000 to 15,000 UAH for individual development to employees in the social and humanitarian, medical, and historical-cultural sectors from the Myronivska and Kanivska communities.

Reference

"MHP - Community" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that began its activities in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geographical scope of its activities covers 13 regions of Ukraine: over 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the Foundation has systematically supported people in combat zones, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions caring for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have been left homeless and without means of subsistence due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
