In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

The number of victims of the morning attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv has increased: 112 people were injured in the enemy attack on April 18. Among them are 9 children.



UNN reports with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.



Details

The number of victims of the Russian shelling that took place in the morning of April 18 continues to grow.



The number of victims is increasing again. There are now 112 of them. - said the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

He added that another 12-year-old boy, who was caught in the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning, was hospitalized. Thus, a total of 9 children were injured.

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, as a result of the attack of the Russian Armed Forces on the city, 21 apartment buildings, two schools, two kindergartens and a center for children's creativity were damaged. The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a missile strike. Ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type were reported. A 79-year-old man was killed in the occupiers' strike.

