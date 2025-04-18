$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9338 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24613 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44529 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50188 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89172 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83535 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 137934 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52584 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125757 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81346 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

As a result of the morning attack by the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on April 18, the number of victims has increased to 112 people, including 9 children. A number of buildings were damaged.

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has increased to 112, including 9 children

The number of victims of the morning attack by the Russian Federation in Kharkiv has increased: 112 people were injured in the enemy attack on April 18. Among them are 9 children.

UNN reports with reference to the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

Details

The number of victims of the Russian shelling that took place in the morning of April 18 continues to grow.

The number of victims is increasing again. There are now 112 of them.

- said the mayor Ihor Terekhov.

He added that another 12-year-old boy, who was caught in the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv this morning, was hospitalized. Thus, a total of 9 children were injured.

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, as a result of the attack of the Russian Armed Forces on the city, 21 apartment buildings, two schools, two kindergartens and a center for children's creativity were damaged. The Russian army struck Kharkiv with a missile strike. Ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M type were reported. A 79-year-old man was killed in the occupiers' strike.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: hit in a multi-story building, people under the rubble18.04.25, 05:32 • 67799 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

