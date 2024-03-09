The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22975 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 80171 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55229 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239619 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209897 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183096 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225609 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250346 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156256 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371879 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27283 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 80171 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 239619 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191975 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209897 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15350 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23931 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24224 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51218 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58724 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31650 views

To mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth, Ukrposhta, in cooperation with the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan, issued the first international stamp dedicated to the Ukrainian poet.

The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued

To mark the 210th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, Ukrposhta, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic, presented a stamp sheet "Taras Shevchenko Unites Peoples" under the project "Own Mark"  by artists Serhiy and Oleksandr Haruk. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the sheet contains six stamps with reproductions of Shevchenko's paintings. In particular, his self-portrait, works "Kyrgyz," "Kyrgyz Girl" and "The Day of Expeditionary Transport in the Steppe" are presented.

The sheet is available in the Ukrposhta register. It costs 500 hryvnias.

The project was initiated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Ukraine Idris Kadyrkulov.

Today is a defining event - the birthday of the great Kobzar Taras Shevchenko. And thanks to our joint efforts, we have implemented this project. Its main idea is to draw public attention to the fact that people in every country should be interested in literature and art. In this difficult time, we must pay attention to culture,

- said the ambassador.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev, for his part, described the project as "extremely interesting, important, and unique.

The head of the ICIP is convinced that the involvement of such a tool as philately will add power to the artistic component.

Nowadays, there are various manifestations of Ukraine's presence abroad: exhibitions, trips, interactive forms. At the same time, stamps have been used to mark political events or military campaigns in the country. This is the first time this tool has been implemented in a creative and artistic format,

- Karandeyev noted.

Recall

Ukrposhta will issue a new block of postage stamps titled "And there will be spring" to mark the 10th anniversary of the war in Ukraine and the 2nd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Culture
Taras Shevchenko
Kyrgyzstan
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14