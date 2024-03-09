The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued

To mark the 210th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko, Ukrposhta, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic, presented a stamp sheet "Taras Shevchenko Unites Peoples" under the project "Own Mark" by artists Serhiy and Oleksandr Haruk. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the sheet contains six stamps with reproductions of Shevchenko's paintings. In particular, his self-portrait, works "Kyrgyz," "Kyrgyz Girl" and "The Day of Expeditionary Transport in the Steppe" are presented.

The sheet is available in the Ukrposhta register. It costs 500 hryvnias.

The project was initiated by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Ukraine Idris Kadyrkulov.

Today is a defining event - the birthday of the great Kobzar Taras Shevchenko. And thanks to our joint efforts, we have implemented this project. Its main idea is to draw public attention to the fact that people in every country should be interested in literature and art. In this difficult time, we must pay attention to culture, - said the ambassador.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy Rostyslav Karandieiev, for his part, described the project as "extremely interesting, important, and unique.

The head of the ICIP is convinced that the involvement of such a tool as philately will add power to the artistic component.

Nowadays, there are various manifestations of Ukraine's presence abroad: exhibitions, trips, interactive forms. At the same time, stamps have been used to mark political events or military campaigns in the country. This is the first time this tool has been implemented in a creative and artistic format, - Karandeyev noted.

Recall

Ukrposhta will issue a new block of postage stamps titled "And there will be spring" to mark the 10th anniversary of the war in Ukraine and the 2nd anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.