The weather in Ukraine today will please: forecasters promise warmth up to +18
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, warm weather is expected on March 9 without significant precipitation. The temperature at night will range from +3 to -2, during the day it will rise to +13...+18 degrees, on the coast of the seas +7...+12.
On Sunday, March 9, warm weather is forecasted in Ukraine. No significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to meteorologists, warm air will be coming to Ukraine through southeastern and southern flows. However, on cloudless nights, the minimum temperature may still drop to slight negatives in some areas.
In the eastern regions, it is expected at night and in the morning
The wind is southeast, 5-10 m/s.
The air temperature at night will fluctuate from +3 to -2 degrees, and during the day it will rise to a comfortable +13...+18 degrees. It will be slightly cooler on the sea coast – there +7...+12 degrees is expected.
In Kyiv region and the capital, there will be a little cloudiness. No significant precipitation.
The wind is southeast, 5-10 m/s. The temperature during the day is 13-18° warm.
In Kyiv during the day 16-18°.
Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today09.03.25, 05:30 • 21250 views