Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170581 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107419 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343846 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173848 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145081 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124921 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87095 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11860 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24681 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12473 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21575 views
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87137 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160594 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21606 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24707 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38818 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47409 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135966 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21250 views

Today marks 211 years since the birth of Taras Shevchenko. His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.

Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today

Today marks the 211th anniversary of the birth of one of the symbols of the Ukrainian state — poet and prose writer, artist and public figure — Taras Hryhorovych Shevchenko, reports UNN.

Birthday of Taras Shevchenko

During his 47 years of life, Taras Shevchenko spent 24 years in serfdom, 10 — in exile, and the rest — under the supervision of gendarmes. However, despite this, he managed to express himself as a versatile gifted artist — poet, prose writer, playwright, artist.

The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into over a hundred languages of the world.

In the spiritual history of Ukraine, Shevchenko occupies and still unconditionally occupies an exceptional place. The significance of his creative legacy for Ukrainian culture is hard to overestimate.

One of the 300 craters on Mercury is named after Taras Hryhorovych. The diameter of the T. G. Shevchenko crater is 137 kilometers.

At least 1384 known monuments to Shevchenko have been established from Brazil to China. Most — 1256, are located in Ukraine, nearly one and a half hundred are situated in 35 countries. Currently, in Ukraine, 164 populated places are named in honor of Taras Shevchenko.

The first international stamp dedicated to Kobzar was issued09.03.24, 19:15 • 31650 views

Other holidays

Today, the world also celebrates Barbie's birthday.

Barbie first appeared at a toy fair in New York (1959). She was developed by Ruth Handler, a stenographer for the "Mattel" company. It is believed that the prototype of the famous doll was Bild Lilli, a character from erotic comics published in the newspaper "Bild Zeitung" (Germany). The "model" dolls that depicted Lilli closely resembled the early models of Barbie. Her "predecessors" were also the popular paper dolls of the 40s and 50s with a variety of outfits — according to Handler, in her childhood, her daughter Barbara (after whom Barbie was named) often "played with friends with dolls; they were paper 'adult' dolls, and the girls imagined themselves in 'adult life' as girls, businesswomen, or mothers. There was certainly a need for dolls that could introduce young ladies to many aspects of the adult world that were so appealing to them."

The first Barbie cost 3 dollars, was dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit (dresses for the doll had to be purchased separately), and had her light hair tied in a "ponytail" and black eyes.

In addition, on March 9, other holidays are celebrated around the world: National Pest Day, International DJ Day.

March 9 is also Overcoming Day. It is about how to overcome obstacles and move forward.

Church holidays and name days

Name days on March 9 are for Ivan, Ilarion, Sophron.

Regarding church holidays, in the Orthodox tradition, March 9 honors the memory of John the Baptist, which is also called the holiday of "Acquisition", or "Ivan's Day", "Acquisition of Nests", "Bird's Sweating", "Bird Day", etc.

It was believed that on March 9, one could see the arrival of the first storks and larks. In folk tradition, it was said: "On Acquisition, the birds strive for nests, children for bread, and men for work and wives."

Peasants knew that seeing these birds was a sign of happiness and good fortune for the whole year. On March 9, they already began to prepare birdhouses and hang them on trees.

Five films about strong women: what to watch on spring weekends07.03.25, 21:45 • 209695 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

