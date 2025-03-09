Taras Shevchenko's birthday and International DJ Day: what is celebrated today
His works have been translated into over 100 languages, and monuments have been erected in 35 countries around the world from Brazil to China.
Today marks the 211th anniversary of the birth of one of the symbols of the Ukrainian state — poet and prose writer, artist and public figure — Taras Hryhorovych Shevchenko, reports UNN.
Birthday of Taras Shevchenko
During his 47 years of life, Taras Shevchenko spent 24 years in serfdom, 10 — in exile, and the rest — under the supervision of gendarmes. However, despite this, he managed to express himself as a versatile gifted artist — poet, prose writer, playwright, artist.
The works of Taras Shevchenko have been translated into over a hundred languages of the world.
In the spiritual history of Ukraine, Shevchenko occupies and still unconditionally occupies an exceptional place. The significance of his creative legacy for Ukrainian culture is hard to overestimate.
One of the 300 craters on Mercury is named after Taras Hryhorovych. The diameter of the T. G. Shevchenko crater is 137 kilometers.
At least 1384 known monuments to Shevchenko have been established from Brazil to China. Most — 1256, are located in Ukraine, nearly one and a half hundred are situated in 35 countries. Currently, in Ukraine, 164 populated places are named in honor of Taras Shevchenko.
Other holidays
Today, the world also celebrates Barbie's birthday.
Barbie first appeared at a toy fair in New York (1959). She was developed by Ruth Handler, a stenographer for the "Mattel" company. It is believed that the prototype of the famous doll was Bild Lilli, a character from erotic comics published in the newspaper "Bild Zeitung" (Germany). The "model" dolls that depicted Lilli closely resembled the early models of Barbie. Her "predecessors" were also the popular paper dolls of the 40s and 50s with a variety of outfits — according to Handler, in her childhood, her daughter Barbara (after whom Barbie was named) often "played with friends with dolls; they were paper 'adult' dolls, and the girls imagined themselves in 'adult life' as girls, businesswomen, or mothers. There was certainly a need for dolls that could introduce young ladies to many aspects of the adult world that were so appealing to them."
The first Barbie cost 3 dollars, was dressed in a black-and-white striped swimsuit (dresses for the doll had to be purchased separately), and had her light hair tied in a "ponytail" and black eyes.
In addition, on March 9, other holidays are celebrated around the world: National Pest Day, International DJ Day.
March 9 is also Overcoming Day. It is about how to overcome obstacles and move forward.
Church holidays and name days
Name days on March 9 are for Ivan, Ilarion, Sophron.
Regarding church holidays, in the Orthodox tradition, March 9 honors the memory of John the Baptist, which is also called the holiday of "Acquisition", or "Ivan's Day", "Acquisition of Nests", "Bird's Sweating", "Bird Day", etc.
It was believed that on March 9, one could see the arrival of the first storks and larks. In folk tradition, it was said: "On Acquisition, the birds strive for nests, children for bread, and men for work and wives."
Peasants knew that seeing these birds was a sign of happiness and good fortune for the whole year. On March 9, they already began to prepare birdhouses and hang them on trees.
