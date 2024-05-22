The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the ex-head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater of the title of Academician

The Ministry of culture and information policy demands to deprive the former head of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater Mykhailo Reznikovich of the title of Academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the MCIP, writes UNN.

Mikhail Reznikovich-former general director and artistic director of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater. After a short stay in Kiev at the beginning of a full-scale invasion in 2022, he left the territory of Ukraine and began to cooperate with the state institutions of the aggressor country., - the message says.

Details

It is noted that from the first days of his flight from Ukraine, Reznikovich began to broadcast his anti-Ukrainian position through Russian propaganda media.

In particular, in an interview with one of the YouTube channels, he spread false narratives about the destruction of the Russian language and culture by Ukrainians and about the Brotherhood of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples.

At one time, Mikhail Reznikovich received a number of state awards. In addition to the titles hero of Ukraine, people's artist of Ukraine, winner of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, he is also a founding academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine, - told in the Department.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Culture appealed to the National Academy of Arts with a demand to deprive Reznikovich of the title of Academician.

