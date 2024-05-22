The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the ex-head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater of the title of Academician

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82392 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107589 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154441 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250650 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174215 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165463 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40931 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32944 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65150 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59320 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226065 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212124 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237870 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224654 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82392 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59320 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65150 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112971 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113865 views
The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the ex-head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater of the title of Academician

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21204 views

The Ministry of culture demands to deprive the former head of the Lesya Ukrainka theater Mikhail Reznikovich of the title of Academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine for cooperation with Russian institutions after he fled Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.

The Ministry of culture and information policy demands to deprive the former head of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater Mykhailo Reznikovich of the title of Academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine. This is reported by the press service of the MCIP, writes UNN.

Mikhail Reznikovich-former general director and artistic director of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater. After a short stay in Kiev at the beginning of a full-scale invasion in 2022, he left the territory of Ukraine and began to cooperate with the state institutions of the aggressor country.,

- the message says.

Details

It is noted that from the first days of his flight from Ukraine, Reznikovich began to broadcast his anti-Ukrainian position through Russian propaganda media.

In particular, in an interview with one of the YouTube channels, he spread false narratives about the destruction of the Russian language and culture by Ukrainians and about the Brotherhood of the Ukrainian and Russian peoples.

At one time, Mikhail Reznikovich received a number of state awards. In addition to the titles hero of Ukraine, people's artist of Ukraine, winner of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize, he is also a founding academician of the National Academy of arts of Ukraine,

- told in the Department.

With this in mind, the Ministry of Culture appealed to the National Academy of Arts with a demand to deprive Reznikovich of the title of Academician.

Yevhen Nyshchuk becomes the new director and artistic director of the Ivan Franko Theater4/4/24, 12:08 AM • 112824 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
ukraineUkraine
youtubeYouTube
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising